Catholic Board Dismisses 50 Students Due to COVID-19

Dozens of students with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will be staying home thanks to COVID-19.

The board was informed of positive cases at St. William Catholic Elementary School in Lakeshore and St. James Catholic Elementary School in Windsor Tuesday.

As a result, 25 students from each school will be isolating at home.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.