Catholic Board Dismisses Elementary School Cohort Due to COVID-19 Case

Students across Windsor-Essex have only been back in the classroom for a few days, but a cohort of children has already been dismissed due to COVID-19.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, 24 students from St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Belle River have been told to stay home under direction from the local health unit.

The board heard of the single confirmed case Wednesday and dismissed the students immediately.

The health unit has contacted affected students and staff.

Any families not receiving a call are considered low risk and can continue attending school as usual.

Parents are being asked to keep an eye on their children for any symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.