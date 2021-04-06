Catholic Board Dismisses Four Classes at Three Schools Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to have a major impact on local schools.

On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed four classes from three schools following a confirmed case of the virus at each school.

The affected schools are St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School, St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School and Catholic Central High School — all in Windsor.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.