Catholic Board Finalizes Balanced Budget for 2021-22 School Year

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has finalized its budget for the upcoming school year.

Despite a $2.3-million deficit, the board has managed to balance the budget with over expenditures to be funded from accumulated surplus which currently sits at nearly $21-million.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education is allowing boards to use up to 2% of reserves as opposed to the traditional 1%.

The board had to dip into reserves last year as well as the pandemic resulted in a long list of unforeseen costs.

The 2021-2022 operating budget comes in at just over $273-million — the full document is available on the board's website.