Catholic Board Moves Date to Transition from Online to in Person Class

Elementary students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board will have a little more time before they have to switch learning methods.

The board decided to move the start date for those who wish to transition from online learning from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9 at its regular meeting Tuesday night — the same deadline applies to those switching from the in-person to the online curriculum.

Director of Education Terry Lyons says it's to ensure a smooth transition for 800 students heading back to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we do school reorganizations I don't have to remind trustees what that's like," he says. "Teachers get moved, students get moved and best friends get separated. We will have a considerable number of students transferring between modalities over the next little while."

He says the board wants to make sure the jobs done right.

"People struggle with change, but when you add chaos on top of that it's a recipe for a complete disaster and we don't want to be in that situation," he added. "We know it will cause some inconvenience, but we want to ensure that we're going to be completely prepared to welcome our students into their new modalities."

The board has 100 students switching to online learning.

Secondary students still have until Nov. 2 to let the board know if they intend to switch their learning method before transitioning on Nov. 16.