Catholic board releases finalized back to school plan

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has finalized its back to school guidelines.

With rules and recommendations changing each day, the board posted the plan to its website Wednesday afternoon, less than a week before students make their return to the classroom.

What's being called a "cautious and measured approach to opening schools", the plan includes a number of last minute changes such as the postponement of all extra-curricular activities until at least October and masks must now be worn by all students JK to Grade 12 indoors.

According to a statement, the board is committed to keeping the school community informed if any other changes are made to the guidelines.

The full back to school plan can be found on the board's website.