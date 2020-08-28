Catholic Board Releases Updated Return to School Schedule

The catholic board has slightly changed its back to school times.

Final guidelines were released by the province this week as part of its plan to get kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board adjusted some of its staggered return dates.

Students' start Sept. 10 for Grades 1 through Grade 3, with the exception of middle schools that would see Grade 7's start. Grades 4 to 8 begin on Sept. 11 with Grade 8's returning to class at middle schools.

Monday Sept. 14 will see Kindergarten students return to school throughout the week ending Sept. 18.

According to the board's website, secondary students will return to school based on their cohorts from Sept. 8. to the Sept. 11.

The full and final back to school schedule for the catholic board can be found here.