Catholic Board Students to Start Virtual Learning Monday

Elementary students with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board will begin online learning Monday.

The province announced schools would switch to online learning when they return from April Break due to the rise of COVID-19 variants in the community earlier this week.

Officials with the board say elementary students will reconnect with teachers Monday morning and will be provided with independent learning activities for the afternoon.

Secondary students will begin online learning Monday or Tuesday depending on their cohorts and those in Quadmester 4 will start online learning on Wednesday as previously scheduled.

Some students with special needs that must attend class in person won't be back until Tuesday to allow staff to prepare, according to the release.

The board is asking students and parents to keep an eye on their email for any updates.

Any students who still need equipment for online learning are asked to reach out to the office at their school for help.

