Catholic board to move to online learning if CUPE strike continues

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board plans to keep its schools closed for in-person learning until further notice due to the strike by education workers.

The board has announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8, students will continue to learn asynchronously.

This means that teachers will post school work in all subject areas to their Google Classrooms and students will be able to complete their assignments independently at home to the best of their ability.

The board says these will be considered transition days, allowing for staff preparation time, and for school administration to ensure that students/families have the necessary technology that they may require.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, instruction will begin synchronously, which means that teachers will be leading their lessons via their classroom cameras. All schools will follow their regular schedules.

Those students/families who require devices in order to participate in online instruction should call their school offices to arrange for a time to pick them up on Monday or Tuesday.

If students need to retrieve other items such as textbooks they left at school in order to facilitate learning from home they should call the school to make arrangements to pick them up.

Parents can also expect that all child care centers that operate in our schools will remain open, unless they are notified otherwise by individual operators.

Extracurricular sports practices may continue as scheduled. WECSSAA scheduled competition is dependent on venue availability in consultation with WECSSAA and coterminous school boards.

Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' began an illegal strike on Nov. 4 after Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government enacted a law imposing a contract on the 55,000 CUPE workers and banned them from striking.

The law sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, while there are fines of up to $500,000 for the union.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has not closed any of its schools. The latest information from the public board can be found here.

The latest information from the WECDSB can be found here.