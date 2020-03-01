Catholic Central Grad Puts Up 14-Points in Second NBA Game

A Catholic Central High School grad is making the most his first shot at NBA stardom. Windsor's Mychal Mulder made his debut Thursday after signing a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, putting up two points and four rebounds in a 118-86 loss to the LA Lakers.

The 25-year-old shooting guard hit his stride Saturday, racking up 14 points with six rebounds in a 115-99 win over the Phoenix Suns.