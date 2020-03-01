Catholic Central Grad Puts Up 14-Points in Second NBA Game
A Catholic Central High School grad is making the most his first shot at NBA stardom.
Windsor's Mychal Mulder made his debut Thursday after signing a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, putting up two points and four rebounds in a 118-86 loss to the LA Lakers.
The 25-year-old shooting guard hit his stride Saturday, racking up 14 points with six rebounds in a 115-99 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Mulder is the first Windsorite to play in an NBA game since Gino Sovrin and Hank Biasatti played for the Toronto Huskies way back in 1946.
The 6'4" shooting guard went undrafted out of the University of Kentucky in the 2017.
He's spent the past two seasons with the Windy City Bulls and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA's G League.
Golden State hosts the Washington Wizards Sunday night at 8:30pm.