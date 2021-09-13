Catholic School Board announces more COVID cases at area schools

The second week back to school for students in Windsor Essex is kicking off with more COVID-19 cases announced by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, one cohort of 25 students and a second cohort of 29 students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School have been dismissed following COVID cases identified over the weekend.

In addition, two cohorts of students from St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School have been asked not to attend school Monday.

There were 25 students from one class dismissed, and an additional 33 students from a bus cohort.

Two classes of students from F.J. Brennan Catholic High School were also dismissed, which is impacting 18 students from one class and 22 from another.

The Health Unit is working with the catholic board to provide lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected, and those individuals will be contacted with directions for them to follow.

Parents are advised to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call a healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.