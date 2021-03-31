iHeartRadio
Catholic School Board Appoints First Female Director of Education

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has appointed its new director of education.

Emelda Byrne will replace the outgoing Terry Lyons who recently announced his retirement after a 32-year career.

Byrne will become the first female director in the board's 23-year history.

She has been with the board for 33-years serving in a number of roles including teacher, vice principal and principal as well as various administrative positions. 

Byrne moves into her new role on August 1, 2021.

