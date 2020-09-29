Catholic School Board Calling for Mandatory Masks on Buses

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board would like to see every student wearing a mask on school buses.

Trustee Lisa Souilliere made the motion Tuesday night which calls for all students from JK to Grade 12 to wear a mask while boarding, riding and exiting a school bus.

While the motion passed, it can't be put in place until accepted by Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services, the company that provides bus service to all local school boards.

Souilliere says, ultimately, WEST makes the final decision.

"We don't have very much control over what our transportation company policies are and this would be the way to convey to them that we would like to see a stronger policy in place with regards to masking."

She is hoping WEST takes the request seriously.

"I think that it would also be important to simply have it as a requirement as opposed to a recommendation. It's all about student safety and I think it would be up to the transportation company to look at it from their perspective."

Souilliere says it's all about safety.

"I do think that's it's important as a board that we convey that we think that that's something that would help to provide safety for students while they're being transported to and from school given that they're in a confined space."

The board's motion will now be forwarded to WEST and all other local school boards.

There's no word yet when the WEST board will meet to discuss the request.