Catholic school board confirms more COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has confirmed more COVID-19 cases at area schools.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has directed them to dismiss one class of students, as well as a bus cohort, from St Peter Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, after confirming a COVID case there Sunday afternoon.



Two classes of students from Catholic Central High School have also been notified not to attend school today after a confirmed COVID case.

Affected students have been instructed not to attend school on Monday, and they will be notified by the Health Unit when they're able to return.



Parents are asked to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning, and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.