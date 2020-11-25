Catholic School Board Did All They Could to Prevent Outbreak: Dr. Ahmed

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the Catholic school board did everything it could to prevent an outbreak that closed a Windsor school last week.

W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School was shut down Friday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) declared the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, three staff members and two students have tested positive for the virus, much lower than the 35 students and eight staff members that have tested positive for the virus at Frank W. Begley Public School in Windsor.

Ahmed appeared before the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board of Trustees Tuesday night and says the investigation hasn't revealed any major issues so far.

"What ever happened in the school it was still contained and was not as wide spread as it was in the other schools," he added.

The health unit will work with the board if they find anything that could be improved, according to Ahmed.

"Have those one on one discussions to help them understand what some of the issues are that we are noticing from the health until perspective and at this point I don't think there's anything specific that we need to do," he says.

Dr. Ahmed did recommend the board perform random audits to ensure everyone stays on top of COVID-19 protocols.

"Someone who's observing all these measures are being followed and maybe identifying some areas where there's opportunity to modify the process on an ongoing bases," he says. "Other than that I think it's just a matter of making sure these measures are being followed."

Dr. Ahmed tells trustees the board can only control the learning environment and lower the risk of infection — they can't control what people do outside the classroom that can bring COVID-19 into the building.