Catholic School board dismisses five classes, two bus cohorts due to COVID-19

COVID-19 hit the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board hard on Friday.

Five classes and two bus cohorts will be isolating at home after positive cases were identified at three elementary schools.

Two cases were discovered at Stella Maris in Amherstburg, two at St. Anne French Immersion in Windsor as well as a single case at Holy Name in Essex.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.