Catholic School Board Dismisses More Students Due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has been forced to dismiss more students due to COVID-19.

A total of 30 students from Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Windsor will be isolating at home after a positive case of the virus was identified Wednesday.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.