Catholic School Board Drafting Policy to Allow Service Animals

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is looking to improve the learning environment by allowing students to bring service animals to class.

The Ministry of Education has tasked school boards with developing a policy for guide dogs and service animals.

Superintendent of Education Joseph Ibrahim says, while there currently aren't any service animals in use at the board, this will open up the door to allow them.

He says animals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"It has to be demonstrable that there is a need and that need is specific to the school environment," says Ibrahim. "What is the learning need? What is the specific accommodation and how does it really increase the quality of education for that specific student?"

He says it's all about accommodating student needs.

"At our board we do want the students to have equitable access to education. We want to remove barriers and then help them wherever to can and that includes accommodations that meet their individual needs. There are many different types of accommodations that boards currently use," says Ibrahim.

He says students and parents have been showing interest in the policy.

"It does recognize that service animals can be an accommodation for students who do have learning needs. Really, it sets out a fair and equitable determination process that is transparent for parents to be able to access," added Ibrahim.

He points out that guide dogs are already permitted at the board, but the new policy sets out a clearer set of rules as to what's allowed and what's not.

The final draft of the new policy is expected to be approved at the board's December 10 meeting.