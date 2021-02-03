Catholic School Board Giving Parents Another Chance to Change Learning Model

With the announcement students will be heading back to in-person learning Monday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is giving parents another opportunity to change their child's learning model.

According to a release, parent declaration dates for elementary schools will open March 22 to 26.

Once declarations are closed, the board will re-organize to ensure proper staffing is in place.

For those who choose to keep their children at home, starting February 16, elementary teachers will begin to use webcams for students learning remotely.

More details about the temporary hybrid model are expected to be released in the near future.