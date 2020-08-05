Catholic School Board Meeting Rescheduled Due to Technical Glitch
A glitch forced the cancellation of a meeting to talk about the Return To School plan at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.
Tuesday night's meeting had to be cancelled after technical difficulties prevented members of the public and the media from joining the virtual session.
Trustees will instead meet at 7pm Wednesday night to go over the 43-page report looking at how the board intends to protect students when they return to the classroom.