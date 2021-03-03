Catholic School Board Reaches Tentative Deal with Elementary Teachers

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a tentative agreement with its elementary teachers.

The deal between the board and the local unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association was reached Friday following several months of bargaining.

Details of the contract for the 756 elementary teachers cannot yet be released as it still needs to be ratified by the membership — a vote is planned for March 17.

An agreement was approved for the board's 354 occasional teachers on Jan. 12 while negotiations for the board's 488 secondary teachers.