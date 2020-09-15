Catholic School Board Reporting First Case of COVID-19

A Catholic elementary school in Amherstburg is already reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a classroom.

A letter was sent home to parents Tuesday at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School on Girard St.

School boards are required to notify of a positive case and the affected student's class will have to self isolate for 14 days.

Melissa Farrand is the Superintendent of Education with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

She says the students will spend the next two weeks at home as per the health unit's protocol.

"The health unit, they're really directing our next steps. So they have indicated that the affected cohort needs to self isolate for 14 days. They will remain home and they have been provided information around how to self isolate and also information regarding testing."

Farrand says all those affected have been contacted.

"The health unit manages all the contact tracing and they were able to provide parents with information and answer any questions they may have. The rest of the school community, they've also been informed. They know that if they have not been in contact with the health unit that they're not considered to be a close contact and it's safe for them to return to school."

She says the classroom in question has already been deep cleaned and sanitized.

"That classroom has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by our custodial staff. From this point, the health unit, they manage any positive cases of COVID and they'll provide guidance and direction to these families. We'll just continue to support our staff and our students in our buildings and we will be working very closely with the health unit."

Parents can find more information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the board's website.

Students began returning to the classroom at the Catholic school board on Thursday, September 10.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley