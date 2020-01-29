Catholic Teachers Prepping for Province-Wide Strike

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association is getting ready for a one-day, province-wide strike.

OECTA is planning strike action on Tuesday, February 4th with 45,000 members hitting the picket line to back demands in contract talks with the province. That includes the 1,800 members at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Association President Liz Stuart told AM800's The Afternoon News that they planned the strike around the student exam schedule.

"We had issued a very firm guarantee that we were not going to, in any way, interfere with the exam schedule," she says. "The exam schedule will be coming to a close and we made the decision that February 4th we will once again have a full withdrawal of services."

Stuart says parents are fully supporting the teachers.

"It's not easy when we withdraw our services and we know that. It's not easy on the families we serve, but this is about the future and it's about the future of their students and also students that come after them," she says. "We need to make sure that we continue to have a world class, publicly funded education system."

This will be the second day of job action for Catholic teachers as they also walked off the job January 21 to back contract demands.

Stuart says they're still waiting on movement from the government side of the table.

"If they come to the table willing to talk about the things that we have been talking about. What we'd really like to do is have a conversation and try and find out what it is the education minister is actually hoping to achieve," she adds.

Stuart says OECTA has not had a bargaining date since January 9 — there are no additional dates booked at this time.

If the strike goes ahead, all Catholic schools in Windsor-Essex, both elementary and secondary, will be closed.

The board says parents of children in any of the day care services that operate in Catholic schools should check with their individual day care operators to see if they are affected by the strike.

With files from Patty Handysides