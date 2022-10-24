Cathy Miller wins mayoral seat in Pelee Island 

A new mayor and deputy mayor in Pelee Island for the municipal election.

Cathy Miller has won the mayoral seat for the next four years.

Councillor Dayne Malloch has taken over the deputy mayors spot.

Miller says despite the island's small size, it's still an important municipality.

"Well, I think it's important to keep in mind that Pelee Island might have a small population, but it's not necessarily just a mayor of a small population, or a council of a small population, it's of a place. It's an important place."

She says that social media has had a big impact on the way she campaigned.

"Being able to share on social media the things that are priority to me, priority to council it's important and it's important that people have access to that information and that we operate in a transparent way."

Miller says she did a lot of preparation work to show she was ready for the role of mayor.

"If you want the respect of people that you're going to be working with across the region, and multiple levels of government, you need to be able to show that you've done the work, and that you speak the language. And that you understand what's required of the role."

Two of the three councillors keep their spots around the table, David DeLellis and Sherri Smith Ouellette are re-elected.

Stephanie Briggs-Crawford has been elected as councillor as well.