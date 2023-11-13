Cause listed as undetermined after hay fire at Jackson Park

Damage is pegged $100,000 after a fire at Jackson Park Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the park around 4:30 p.m. for a hay fire.

The hay was suppose to be part of Bright Lights Windsor for a children's hay maze.

Windsor fire says the cause has been listed as undetermined and there were no injuries.

As AM800 news reported Monday morning, a large plume of grey smoke was visible for several hours as crews attacked the fire.

Windsor's commissioner of community services Ray Mensour said on Sunday, that the opening of Bright Lights Windsor shouldn't be delayed but that information won't be known until investigators wrapped up the investigation.

