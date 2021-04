The cause of a house fire in Windsor has yet to be determined.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1100 block of Louis Avenue near Erie Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to tweets from Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee, the fire was brought under control quickly.

Lee goes on to say an investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

No word on injuries or the extent of the damage as of 4:30 p.m.