Cautious optimism, but no celebrating until official announcement on NextStar deal

Windsor's Mayor is cautiously optimistic about reports that a tentative deal has been reached to save the NextStar EV Battery Plant, but isn't going to be celebrating anything until hearing an official announcement.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Star reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford had reached a tentative deal with Stellantis to save the Windsor battery factory that could be worth more than $13 billion in subsidies.

The news came just a few days after Drew Dilkens, flanked by Windsor-Essex municipal politicians, union and business leaders came together at Windsor City Hall to urge the federal government to finalize the deal.

Dilkens says based on the communications he's had he doesn't believe the deal is finished, but hopes the reporting shows things are headed in the right direction.

"At the end of the day I know that the Premier has been asked, and the province has been asked, to put up more money and they've been resolute in making sure that this investment lands in Ontario. He's been a great partner every step of the way, but ultimately this is a deal between the federal government and Stellantis and they're the ones, the level of government, that has to get this over the finish line."

He says the only thing worth celebrating is an official announcement by all the parties involved.

"I'm going to need the federal government, and/or Stellantis, to come out saying that they have a deal. They feel good with the terms that have been negotiated, and construction starts. That's the ultimate sign for me, is that construction re-starts on the modular part of the building at Banwell and EC Row Expressway, and that the company says they have a deal and everything is moving forward."

Dilkens says it was surprising to hear the news on Wednesday, but is hopeful for a resolution soon.

"There is no deal until the company and the federal government say that there's a deal, and make some public announcement that's not shrouded in sources say type reporting. Let's get the right people who are involved at the highest levels to make the pronouncement that things are resolved, then we'll move forward and I think that will give everyone the comfort they're looking for."

Late Wednesday, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told the Canadian Press that a deal to save the $5-billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor was "inching closer".

The federal government, Ontario, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution have been in heavy negotiations for a few weeks after the companies paused construction on their planned factory in a dispute over federal subsidies.

The Inflation Reduction Act legislation compelled Canada to sign an agreement with Volkswagen to subsidize batteries made at a planned new plant in St. Thomas that could be worth up to $13 billion over a decade.

Champagne says he made a similar offer to Stellantis, but negotiations continue about how the formula would apply to the Stellantis plant, which is half the size of Volkswagen's but will start producing batteries earlier.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson