CBSA agents seize over $128,000 in cash at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

A major cash seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The Canada Border Services Agency reports officers seized $128,696 (Canadian) in undeclared currency as suspected proceeds of crime.

A CBSA spokesperson says that on Dec. 5, 2021, a traveler entering Canada at the Windsor Tunnel did not declare $128,696.54 CAD worth of U.S. currency upon arrival.

No charges were laid and the money was seized and forfeited.

The CBSA reminds all travellers that anytime you cross the border, you must declare any currency or monetary instruments you have valued at $10,000 or more.