CBSA offering tips to anyone crossing the border this long weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency wants anyone crossing the Windsor-Detroit border during the Civic long weekend to be prepared before you get to the border.

The CBSA wants travellers to know they can reduce wait times at the border by coming prepared and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission up to 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Pamela Mintern, Assistant Director Canada Border Services Agency, says there is a lot of negative information about ArriveCan out there but the truth is millions of people are using ArriveCan to come into Canada every week.

She says they do need to gather health information.

Mintern says ArriveCan can be used on the CBSA website for those who don't have smartphones or are not comfortable using a mobile app.

"If you do have the mobile app, we recommend you download the most up to date version. So if you haven't travelled across in a month or more, just check and make sure on the Google PlayStore or app store for iPhone, that you have the most up to date version of ArriveCan," she says.

Mintern says they want people to be safe and keep Canada safe.

"We're not going to compromise health and safety of Canadians for the sake of wait times. But we know you can participate and keep the wait times down by completing the ArriveCan and knowing what you're doing before you go across, make it faster for everybody," she says.

The ArriveCan app was launched in April 2020 and requires all travellers entering Canada to provide mandatory travel and public health information before and after entry into Canada.

The Canadian government's ArriveCan app is shown in a stock photo.

Mintern says travellers also need to declare all purchased goods, including food, plants or animals, which has been causing some challenges and delays in dealing with those items.

"In the United States there's a problem with highly pathogenic Avian influenza. So if somebody is bringing in raw poultry or poultry products, they need to be sure to declare them because they may not be able to bring them into the country. We're finding that takes up a lot of time," she adds.

Key tips for all travellers:

- Understand the rules around COVID-19. There are still border measures in place for COVID-19. They vary depending on who is travelling-foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens. Answer a few questions to find out which requirements apply to you and if you can enter Canada.

- Use ArriveCAN. Whether you are travelling by air, land or marine, all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, are required to submit their information in ArriveCAN (free as a mobile app or on website), up to 72 hours before entering Canada. ArriveCAN collects contact, health and travel information to protect the health and safety of travellers and expedite processing at the border. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travellers to show they meet public health requirements.

- Travellers must ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the ArriveCAN app (consult the Google Play Store or the App Store for iPhone).

- Travellers should print or take a screenshot of their ArriveCAN receipt and bring it with them when they travel.

- Have all your documents ready. Travellers should have the following ready to present to the border services officer: their ArriveCAN receipt; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for all persons in the vehicle.

- Travellers returning to Canada must declare all goods purchased and/or received while outside the country. It is recommended that gifts not be wrapped as CBSA officers may need to examine them. Have your receipts readily available from purchases made outside of Canada.

-Residents can bring back tax and duty free goods valued at CAN$200 after being away for 24 hours, and goods valued at CAN$800 after 48 hours. There are no personal exemptions for same-day cross-border shopping trips, so be prepared to pay tax on those purchases and possibly duty. Alcohol and tobacco allowances may also vary depending on your length of absence from Canada.

- Declare any foods, plants, or animals such as raw poultry products and by-products that are not fully cooked, to the border services officer. There are currently restrictions on imports of live birds, bird products and by-products from states affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the United States. Also declare all wood and wood products (including. firewood and wooden souvenirs). Be sure to check the Automated Import Reference System to help determine all specific import requirements.

- Declare all currency and/or monetary instruments of CAN$10,000 or more. It is not illegal to bring such amounts into Canada, but it must be declared on arrival.

- Cannabis. Don't bring it in. Don't take it out. Transporting cannabis across the border in any form, including any oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada remains a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada.