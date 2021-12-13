CBSA officers hard at work in southern Ontario

The Canada Border Services Agency has released new enforcement statistics for the Southern Ontario Region which includes ports of entry in Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls.

From January 1st to October 31st, the CBSA processed over 2.6-million commercial vehicles which accounted for 58 per cent of the national land border commercial conveyance volumes.



The Ambassador Bridge alone processed 1.1-million commercial vehicles.

Border agents seized more than 674 kilograms of narcotics, including nearly 500 ecstasy pills that were confiscated at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel in June.

On August 29th, the CBSA arrested a U.S. traveller at the Ambassador Bridge after officers found 18 bricks of suspected cocaine.



166 firearms were also seized along with $765,334 in undeclared currency and monetary instruments such as stocks, bonds, cheques and money orders, which is an 80% increase over the same period in 2020.

According to a release from the CBSA, agents also processed 244,348 kilograms in tobacco seizures worth over $44-million dollars. It adds that 45% of the southern region’s total weight of tobacco seized occurred at the Ambassador Bridge.