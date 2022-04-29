CBSA officers seize $182,000 at the Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized $182,000 from a vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

An official from the CBSA says the seizure took place on April 17.

Officers stopped a passenger vehicle and discovered the undeclared the U.S. currency.

The money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

No charges were laid and two travellers were returned to the United States.

According to the CBSA, anytime you cross the border, you must declare any currency or monetary instruments you have valued at $10,000 or more Canadian.