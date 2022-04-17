CBSA reminding boaters of entry requirements

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding boaters of entry requirements.

According to a release from CBSA, those who are entering Canada are required to report their arrival unless they are exempt.

Boaters arriving in Canada are also being asked to use the ArriveCAN app, and submit any necessary information such as proof of vaccination.

If boaters fail to report to the CBSA upon entry they can risk detention, seizure of their boat or a minimum fine of $1,000.

A number of services will also be temporarily suspended at many small vessel reporting sites, due to COVID-19.