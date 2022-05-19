CBSA reopening service at most small vessel reporting sites

The Canada Border Services Agency is reopening service at most small vessel reporting sites, including several in Windsor-Essex.

As of Friday, May 20, service will resume at 255 small vessel reporting sites in Ontario, including dozens along Lake Erie and Lake St.Clair.

These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

Key Travel Tips

•All travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.

•When entering travel details in ArriveCAN, travellers will be prompted to select the port of entry at which they are planning to enter Canada. If the port of entry, also known as marine reporting site, that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened.

•Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and if they meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

In Windsor-Essex, the following small vessel reporting sites are being reopened:

Acali Place Marina, Lasalle

Amherstburg Yacht Club, Amherstburg

BASF Dock, Senator Street, Lasalle

Beachgrove Golf and Country Club, Windsor

Beattie's Sunset Marina, LaSalle

Belle River Municipal Marina, Belle River

Boblo Island, Amherstburg

Cedar Island Yacht Club, Kingsville

Colchester Harbour Marina, Colchester

Cooper's Marina, Amherstburg

Deerbrook Marina, St. Joachim

Erie View Marine, Kingsville

Holiday Harbour Marina, Lasalle

Island View Marine Store and Marina, Lasalle

LaSalle Mariner's Yacht Club, Windsor

Leamington Municipal Marina, Leamington

Melton Bros Marina, Kingsville

Park Haven Marina, LaSalle

Puce River Harbour, Tecumseh

Ranta K Walter Memorial Park and Marina, Amherstburg

Riverfront Harbour Marina, LaSalle

Riverside Marina, Windsor

Rochester Place Resort Inc., Belle River

Southport Sailing Club, Tecumseh

St. Clair Marina, LaSalle

Sturgeon Cove Yacht Club, Leamington

Thames River Yacht Club, Lakeshore

Towle Harbour, Leamington

Windsor Yacht Club, Windsor