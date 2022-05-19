CBSA reopening service at most small vessel reporting sites
The Canada Border Services Agency is reopening service at most small vessel reporting sites, including several in Windsor-Essex.
As of Friday, May 20, service will resume at 255 small vessel reporting sites in Ontario, including dozens along Lake Erie and Lake St.Clair.
These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.
Key Travel Tips
•All travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.
•When entering travel details in ArriveCAN, travellers will be prompted to select the port of entry at which they are planning to enter Canada. If the port of entry, also known as marine reporting site, that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened.
•Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and if they meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.
In Windsor-Essex, the following small vessel reporting sites are being reopened:
Acali Place Marina, Lasalle
Amherstburg Yacht Club, Amherstburg
BASF Dock, Senator Street, Lasalle
Beachgrove Golf and Country Club, Windsor
Beattie's Sunset Marina, LaSalle
Belle River Municipal Marina, Belle River
Boblo Island, Amherstburg
Cedar Island Yacht Club, Kingsville
Colchester Harbour Marina, Colchester
Cooper's Marina, Amherstburg
Deerbrook Marina, St. Joachim
Erie View Marine, Kingsville
Holiday Harbour Marina, Lasalle
Island View Marine Store and Marina, Lasalle
LaSalle Mariner's Yacht Club, Windsor
Leamington Municipal Marina, Leamington
Melton Bros Marina, Kingsville
Park Haven Marina, LaSalle
Puce River Harbour, Tecumseh
Ranta K Walter Memorial Park and Marina, Amherstburg
Riverfront Harbour Marina, LaSalle
Riverside Marina, Windsor
Rochester Place Resort Inc., Belle River
Southport Sailing Club, Tecumseh
St. Clair Marina, LaSalle
Sturgeon Cove Yacht Club, Leamington
Thames River Yacht Club, Lakeshore
Towle Harbour, Leamington
Windsor Yacht Club, Windsor