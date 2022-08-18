CBSA seize 30 kg of suspected cocaine at Ambassador Bridge

30 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this month.

According to a release, on Aug 1, border guards referred a commercial truck entering Canada for secondary inspection where 28 bricks of cocaine hidden in a duffle bag were found.

The CBSA arrested the driver of the truck and a passenger and seized the evidence, before the RCMP took custody of the two men.

A 50-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, each face charges of importing and trafficking cocaine.

They are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on September 19.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

