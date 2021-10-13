CBSA seizes 18 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge

An American citizen is facing charges following a significant drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP have announced the seizure of 18 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 18 kg.

On Aug. 29, a Canada-bound passenger vehicle was referred for secondary inspection at the Windsor port of entry and border services officers discovered the drugs during a search of the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri is facing two drug trafficking charges.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance today in Windsor.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.