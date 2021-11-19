CBSA seizes 56 prohibited firearms at the Blue Water Bridge

It's being called one of the largest single firearm seizures in the Southern Ontario Region in recent history.

The Canada Border Services Agency has seized 56 prohibited firearms at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

On Nov. 1, border agents referred a vehicle for secondary inspection and during the examination, CBSA officers discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.

The items were located in boxes in the trunk of the car.

Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, Florida was arrested and is facing 10 charges including making false or deceptive statements, contrary to the Customs Act, attempting to smuggle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession for purpose of weapons trafficking.

CBSA officials say the case remains under investigation.