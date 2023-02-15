CCH and St. Mike's high schools team up to support feminine hygiene charity drive

A charitable drive, called the Sanitary Hygiene Campaign, to collect feminine hygiene products for people both here in Windsor-Essex and in Africa is underway.

A student at St. Michael's Catholic Adult High School is teaming up with Catholic Central High School to spearhead the drive for the first time.

Melonia Munemo, the founder of the Ezra Foundation and student at St. Mike's, grew up as an orphan in Zimbabwe and says she never had anyone to teach her how to use feminine hygiene products.

The supplies and funding that are raised through the drive will go to a school in rural Zimbabwe as well as local food banks, shelters and any other places that needs them.

72 per cent of menstruating girls in one village alone do not have access to sanitary products while 62 per cent are forced to miss school resulting in school days lost.

Munemo says due to the cost of living, many people can't afford products they need.

"I think it's very important to raise awareness because looking at the inflation rate right now, not a lot of people can afford to buy sanitary pads. And, in Zimbabwe, in rural areas, families have to choose between buying sanitary products, or buying food."

She says there is still taboo around the topic, when there should be more awareness.

"I never had anybody to teach me about periods, about feminine hygiene and things like that. And, you know it's "taboo" that everybody has to know that you are on your period. So, there's a lot of issues around this topic that is not being talked about. This drive is going to bring awareness."

Munemo says the campaign will end on International Women's Day.

"It is very important that we roll out this campaign on the 8th of March, which is International Women's Day. This is the right day to celebrate women. So, I feel like if we roll out this campaign on this day, we can speak more on other issues that are affecting women."

Those looking to take part can do so in a number of ways including reaching out to St. Michael's Catholic Adult High School or Catholic Central High School to make a donation.

Munemo will be at a the new Catholic Central on February 16 for a celebration of the school opening, where she will have a booth.

Donations can also be made on the Ezra Foundation website.

The campaign will run until International Women's Day on March 8.