CCH getting new state-of-the-art sports facility

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is moving ahead with upgrades to sports facilities at two of its high schools.

Cardinal Carter in Leamington is getting nearly $925,000 to improve the track, while more than $2.7-million will be spent on a facility at the new Catholic Central in Windsor.

Both projects will be funded though the WECDSB School Renewal program.

Steve Fields, Communications Coordinator with the Catholic school board says it's important to ensure that students have top quality facilities.

"We're obviously very excited about the fact that the trustees approved the recommendation to do some significant improvements to the track at Cardinal Carter in Leamington, as well as the addition of the new athletic facility that you're going to see at our new Catholic Central High School," says Fields.

He says the facility at CCH will be state-of-the-art.

"There's going to be football and soccer posts, as well as bleachers, a press box, LED field lighting, sprinkler systems, sidewalks, basically all of the bells and whistles that you'd expect," he says. "Once that's complete I think you are going to see that the student athletes at Catholic Central are going to have really a wonderful facility."

This is the first time Cardinal Carter will see track improvements since the school opened.

Construction on both projects will start in early April and are both expected to be completed by the end of September 2023.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi