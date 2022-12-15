CCHS Grade 12 student uses Minecraft to envision what new school may look

One Grade 12 student at Catholic Central High School got creative during the pandemic to envision what the new school would look like once complete.

Using the architect's original blueprints, Benjie Roberto used the game Minecraft and created a YouTube video for a talent show at school showing off what the finished product could look like.

He created the project during the pandemic, which took him almost 170 hours to complete, but the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board only posted it to their channel this week.

Roberto says he remembered his love for Minecraft during the pandemic, and once the blueprints were available online went to work.

"I took those blue prints, put them on a wall, took a look and then designed blueprints of my own to put into Minecraft," he continued. "I took those blue prints and did like a rough outline of the school, then built up walls and it's history from there."

He says the video he put online went up in 2020, with positive feedback from other students that got everyone excited about the new building.

"All we had was the composite images and the blueprints, so when the students at the school saw the video they were really excited. It made them want to get them going on the construction, unfortunately the construction got delayed so we had to wait a little longer, but they were excited."

Earlier this week Roberto and some other students had the opportunity to take a quick peak inside what will be their new home for learning in the new year.

"We had this ceremony for a time capsule that we made, so I got to go inside the school and see the lobby. To my surprise it was actually pretty similar to what I had built in Minecraft," Roberto said.

The new school will open in January, and both students and staff say there's a lot of excitement and anticipation amongst the school community.