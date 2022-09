(Sandusky, OH) -- Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster.

The park announced Tuesday that after 19 seasons, its fastest and tallest roller coaster is being retired as it works to create what it called "a new and reimagined ride experience."

The coaster takes riders 420 feet high at speeds of up to 120-miles-an hour.

The ride has been closed for the entire 2022 season.

