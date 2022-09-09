Celebration of life planned for Windsor man killed in hit-and-run

A visitation is planned for Friday for the family of a Windsor man killed in a hit-and-run in New York State.

Anthony Trayner was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 in Rochester, New York.

Trayner was hit when he got out of the vehicle he was in to help a friend in distress, who had exited the same vehicle moments before.

The 24-year-old was struck by a passing vehicle, which fled the scene. New York State Police investigators are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Trayner was a graduate of Holy Names High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology, and had joined the WFCU Credit Union in 2021.

He was a member of the deaf community and was active in helping others through volunteer work.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Anthony Trayner Trust account at any WFCU Credit Union branches. The money will be used towards scholarships and to assist and support the Deaf community in memory of Anthony.

Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation at Windsor Chapel (South Chapel) at 3048 Dougall Ave., in Windsor.

The visitation is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 8 p.m. in the Chapel.

Condolences and cherished memories may be shared with Anthony’s family at www.windsorchapel.com.