Celebration planned Saturday in Windsor for International Day of Yoga

June 18 is the International Day of Yoga 2022.

To mark the occasion, the International Day of Yoga Celebration is being held at Central Park Athletics at 3400 Grand Marais Rd. E. in Windsor.

Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. a variety of yoga sessions will be taking place, guided by certified yoga teachers.

Samir Thaker, one of the organizers of the event, says they expect around 150 people to take part.

He calls great practice for your overall well-being and hopes a lot of people come to the free event.

It helps you maintain your physical and mental health for a long time and it's not difficult to follow," he says.

Anyone going to the event is reminded that no prior experience with yoga is necessary - just an open mind and a caring heart.

You should bring your own yoga mats and refillable water bottle.