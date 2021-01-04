Celtics Trim Pistons in Detroit

Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.

Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists. Jerami Grant scored 22 points for the Pistons, netting at least that mark for a career-best fifth straight game.

On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season.



with files from Associated Press