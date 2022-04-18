CEO of Port Windsor anticipating a 'very strong' shipping season

The president and CEO of Port Windsor is expecting a strong year when it comes to shipments coming through the port.

"We're looking strong, very strong," says Steve Salmons. "We're going to approach 5-million tonnes, we've done that two out of the past five years and I think we're going to hit 5-million tonnes again this year."

He says the port is expecting half a dozen steel shipments to come into the port in April alone, compared to just half a dozen a year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salmons says he is not sure at this point if it will be a record-setting year.

He says two years ago they had record grain shipments through Port Windsor and across the Great Lakes at all ports.

"Because of COVID, it create a huge demand for Canadian grain," he says. "The very sad situation in Ukraine, the bread basket of Europe, Canadian wheat and grains are again in huge demand. We're anticipating record volumes of grain coming out of the Prairies.

Salmons feels major projects like the ongoing construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the EV battery plant and the new regional hospital will impact the port.

"Not only is this year going to be good, but I think the amount of steel and construction materials coming through Port Windsor is going to be pretty solid for the next five to eight years," says Salmons.

He adds he thinks it's going to be a terrific decade for not only Port Windsor but the area, given all of the construction projects taking place across the region.