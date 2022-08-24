CEO of WFCU remembers Anthony Trayner as someone 'who cared deeply'

Tributes continue for a Windsor man killed in a hit and run in Rochester, New York.

24-year-old Anthony Trayner died around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

According to a family spokesperson, Trayner was hit when he got out of the vehicle he was in to help a friend in distress, who had exited the same vehicle moments before.

Trayner was a graduate of Holy Names High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology, and had joined the WFCU Credit Union in 2021.

Eddie Francis, President and CEO of the WFCU Credit Union, says for everyone who knew Anthony, they truly know what a loss that this is.

"For all of us that know Anthony, we know that he's always been the type of individual to be giving of himself and the details of his tragic death of trying to help others is too much for any of us," he said.

Trayner was a member of the deaf community and was active in helping others through volunteer work..

Francis says there's no words to describe Anthony because he did so much during his life.

"All you need to do is talk to his colleagues to know the impact that he had, not only the impact here at work at WFCU but other places, other connections that he made," he continued. "He was admired, he was loved, her was very altruistic, he was a very giving person."

Francis says Anthony was a very genuine soul that cared about doing as much as he could to help and support others.

"He always took on a sense of excitement and a sense of purpose and commitment to whatever he was doing, that was real and that was genuine. He was just an all around genuine person that cared deeply," Francis said.

New York State Police investigators are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Funeral arrangements for Anthony Trayner are still being made.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a donation to Sgt. Pepper's Friends, an animal rescue organization in Aruba that brought the family together with their dogs, Rolo and Truffle.