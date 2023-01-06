CEO of Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority resigns

The CEO of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) has resigned.

The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominik LeBlanc made the announcement in a news release saying he would like to thank Bryce Phillips for his dedication and committment over the past four-years adding, "I wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

Phillips' last day is Friday, January 6th and there's no word on why he has resigned or who he will be replaced with.

Before becoming CEO, Phillips served as the Vice President of Kinectrics. Prior to this, he held key leadership positions at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

WDBA is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation that manages the procurement process for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

