CFL Optimistic League Will Kick Off 2021 Campaign

Randy Ambrosie is setting his sights on the resumption of pro football in Canada next year.

The CFL commissioner said Monday during a virtual state-of-the-union address with fans that the league is looking at playing next year and expects to release a 2021 schedule soon.

Ambrosie says the CFL is planning on staging the '21 Grey Cup in Hamilton, as scheduled.

The CFL is celebrating Grey Cup week with a series of virtual events after cancelling its 2020 season in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic after being unable to secure financial assistance from the federal government.

The league had hoped to play a shortened campaign in Winnipeg this year with the help of government funding.

However, a big challenge facing the CFL's plans to resume play next year is the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus, be it what the numbers will be like next summer or when a vaccine might be widely available.



with files from (The Canadian Press)