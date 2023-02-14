CFL takes over ownership of Montreal Alouettes franchise

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League has taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president.

In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team's roster for the upcoming 2023 season."

The announcement comes on the first day of CFL free agency.

This marks the second time in roughly four years that the CFL has taken over operating the Alouettes. It did so May 31, 2019 from Robert and Andrew Wetenhall.

The CFL sold the Alouettes to Ontario businessmen Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern, Spiegel's son-in-law, in January 2020. But Spiegel died in July 2021 having never seen the club play as the CFL didn't operate in 2020 due to the global pandemic.