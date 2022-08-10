cGaming Centre one step closer to relocation in Lakeshore
Lakeshore is one step closer to seeing its first cGaming centre.
During Tuesday night's meeting, council voted in favour for administration to schedule a public input session to discuss the relocation of the charitable gaming centre from Tecumseh to Lakeshore.
The municipality recently received a proposal to relocate the Power Play Gaming Centre from Desro Drive in Tecumseh to 446 Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.
Power Play Gaming Centre operates seven days a week. They provide bingo sessions, POD games, Taptix games, and a bar and lounge area.
An exact date for the public input session has yet to be announced, however it is said to be in mid-September.