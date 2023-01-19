Chair of Downtown Windsor BIA likes idea of Bright Lights moving

The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association likes the idea of Bright Lights Windsor moving to the core as a way to support small businesses.

Brian Yeomans says around four years ago, they asked about having Bright Lights downtown and spread out across the nine other BIAs across the city.

"If you're going to downtown, check out this restaurant while you're there, have some promotions for that. You're going to Ottawa Street, check out the star display on Ottawa Street. If you're going to Riverside or Pillette Village, check out the deer," he says.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak has asked administration to come back with a report on the logistics and feasibility of hosting the annual holiday lights display in the core.

Bright Lights Windsor has been held in Jackson Park, near Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue, since 2017.

Along with a holiday light display throughout the park, there is also various themes and a holiday market featuring a number of vendors.

Yoemans likes the idea of Bright Lights bringing more foot traffic to retail areas.

"It should be benefiting all sorts of businesses. I know Jackson Park is a good central location and I've spoken with many people that do love having it there, but it is a park that is closed now for two months of the year for people that want to partake in it or visit it, unless they're going to Bright Lights," he adds.

Councillor Kaschak says Bright Lights is a terrific city event but thinks it may have run its course at Jackson Park and feels it doesn't bring any real retail benefits by having it in a park.

The city estimates over 100,000 people attended this year's Bright Lights festival, which ran from from Dec. 2, 2022 until Jan. 8, 2023 in Jackson Park.